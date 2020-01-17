Approximately one million phone numbers, ported in 2019, of which 93pct in mobile telephony

Approximately one million phone numbers switched networks during 2019 on the Romanian telecom market, most (93pct) being on the mobile telephony segment, where the first place is held by RCS&RDS, with over 337,700 ported numbers, show the statistics published on Friday by the National Authority for Administration and Regulation in Communications (ANCOM).

According to the centralized data by the local telecom market watchdog, out of the total of 958,821 phone numbers ported last year, 895,083 are mobile numbers and 63,738 landlines.In the segment of mobile telephony, mobile providers managed to attract 895,083 users by porting, in 2019. Of these, most opted for RCS&RDS (337,784), while Orange received 170,528 users, Telekom Romania Communications - 152,274 users, Vodafone (137,385), and Telekom Romania Mobile Communications - 97,086 users.At the same time, out of the total of 895,083 mobile phone numbers ported in 2019, almost half (47pct) were prepaid card numbers.Since the introduction of portability service in Romania, on October 21, 2008, over 6.3 million numbers have been transferred between networks, of which 5.5 million are mobile numbers (86pct) and over 800,000 are landline telephony.