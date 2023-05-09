Aquila reports a 122pct increase in profit for the first quarter of 2023.

Aquila, a company specialized in integrated distribution and logistics services for the consumer goods market of Romania and the Republic of Moldova, recorded a 122pct increase in profits in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, to 27 million RON, told Agerpres.

According to results released by the company on Tuesday, revenues increased by about 93 million RON (+20pct), from 469 million RON in the first three months of 2022, to 562 million RON in the same period in 2023, while gross margin from merchandise sales increased by about 26 million RON, (+1.4 pp), up to 22.3pct.

In the revenue structure, all three business segments supported the company's results, recording increases of 20pct on the distribution segment, 13pct on the logistics segment and 7pct on the transport segment

As for the development of revenues in the distribution segment, it was determined by organic growth in all three sales channels: traditional (+37pct), HoReCa (+31pct) and petrol stations and convenience stores (+23pct). Moreover, revenues from own brands, Gradena and La Masa, increased by 45pct in the first quarter of 2023, up to 18.7 million RON.

At the same time, EBITDA increased by 13 million RON and reached over 40 million RON in the period under review, up 48pct.

In terms of sustainability, Aquila has set itself the target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 10pct by 2026, compared to 2021, through fleet renewal, optimizing transport routes, streamlining logistics operations, defensive driving courses for employees, as well as the use of alternative energy sources.

Aquila operates in Romania and the Republic of Moldova, with an integrated business model, active in the following business segments: distribution, logistics and transport. The company sells consumer products in more than 67,000 outlets through all consumer goods retail channels, covering more than 90pct of the market.

As of November 2021, Aquila is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), following an initial public offering worth 367 million RON, the largest initial public offering by a Romanian entrepreneurial company on the local capital market. The company's shares (symbol AQ) are included in the BET benchmark index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange and the FTSE Russell's Global All Cap.

The company obtained the highest score in the Vektor evaluation, carried out by the Romanian Investor Relations Association (ARIR), based on 12 criteria on corporate governance and communication with investors.