Arafat: Two experts from Denmark to analyse situation of ICU beds at "Matei Bals" Hospital

Raed Arafat

Head of the Department Emergency Situations (DSU) Raed Arafat announced on Friday, after the Government meeting, that two experts from Denmark are in Romania and are analysing the situation of ICU beds at the "Matei Bals" Hospital in the Capital.

"The most important thing that is happening today in terms of activating ICU beds, a team of two experts from Denmark, who are already in Romania, arrived in Bucharest, they will analyse the situation at 'Matei Bals' regarding the increase in the number of ICU beds, and the first medical team from Denmark will arrive at the beginning of next week and will work at the 'Matei Bals' Hospital," Arafat told a press conference.

The DSU head brought to mind that a team of doctors from the Republic of Moldova is in Iasi, and the Romanian authorities are also talking to other countries to receive medical teams.

