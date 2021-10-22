Arafat: Visitors' access to public buildings, on green certificate; for employees, rules to be made in Parliament

Head of Department for Emergency Situations (DSU) Raed Arafat announced that visitor will have to present, upon entering public buildings, a green certificate or a COVID negative test, following that similar rules for the access of employees be established by legislative amendment, by Parliament.

Asked how will Romanians go to pay taxes at town or city halls, enter a public institution, if they need a green certificate, he replied: "Let the city hall organise the reception through a booth or something."

He underscored the antigen test is also acceptable for the access to public buildings.In context, Arafat also pointed out the importance of enforcing the measure on telework."There is an aspect I haven't mentioned and I will truly underscore it: all institutions, public, private, should go, if possible, to 50 percent of the staff in telework. Where it is not feasible, they should organise the activity in shifts for the persons activating there, namely offset activity, if shifts aren't possible either, it must be analysed, but preferably in the next 30 days. (...) The important thing is that we reduce mobility and interaction as much as possible," Raed Arafat said.The DSU head pointed out that the measure are adopted to be enforces on a 30-day period, coming into force on Monday.