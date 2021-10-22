 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Arafat: You do not have a certificate proving vaccination or having cured, you cannot stay in hotels

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Raed Arafat

The head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), Raed Arafat, said on Friday, referring to the Romanians who will want to go on vacation in the next period, that only people who have a green certificate, namely are vaccinated or have been cured from COVID-19 are accommodated in hotels.

After the Government meeting, Raed Arafat was asked by journalists what piece of advice he gives to the Romanians who will want to spend the holidays in the next period, considering the days off on Saint Andrew and December 1.

"If other countries receive them! (...) My opinion is that the best thing now is to stay where you are - because, be careful, what I didn't say: the accommodation units will have to check the green certificates, as well, hotels including. Not tests. I mean, it's clear: you don't have a certificate of vaccination or proving you are cured from the illness, you can't stay in a hotel, and I think that's already applied in a lot of European countries. I have seen this at a meeting in Ljubljana, at the Slovenian Presidency, and the first thing that was asked at the hotel, at the accommodation unit, was the green certificate. I mean, we are not the only ones applying such rules at the moment," Arafat explained.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.