As many as 10,893 Ukrainians enter Romania on June 18

ucraineni

As many as 113,395 travelers of whom 10,893 Ukrainian nationals entered Romania on Saturday (up 19 pct from the previous day), with 6,686 Ukrainian nationals crossing into Romania at the border with Ukraine (by 29 pct more), and 1,117 entering the country at the border with Moldova (by 0.3 pct more), the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports.

As many as 1,241,750 Ukrainian nationals had entered Romania as of June 18 since the start of the military conflict in the neighboring country, and the number of Ukrainians who crossed into Romania since the pre-war date of February 10 is 1,276,279, the IGPF said.

