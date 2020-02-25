As many as 3,208 school children affected by school closures because of flu

Partial or full school closures in Romania because of the flu are currently affecting 3,208 school children, the Ministry of Education and Research announced on Monday, adding that the numbers do not reflect the number of sick children.

Schools are partially or completely closed in Bucharest and 17 counties.Schools are partially closed in the counties of Mures, Timis, Alba, Ialomita, Ilfov, Cluj, Valcea, Zalau, Constanta, Sibiu, Suceava, Brasov, Buzau and Bucharest.Two schools in Sibiu and Alba are completely closed because of the flu.