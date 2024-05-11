As many as 915 polling stations for EP election for Romanians abroad

Through the Diplomatic Missions and Consular Offices of Romania abroad, the Foreign Affairs Ministry organises as many as 915 polling stations for the European Parliament elections on June 9, the ministry informs in a press release on Saturday.

In this regards, minister Luminita Odobescu issued an Order in accordance with the relevant law regarding the organization and conduct of the elections for the European Parliament, on some measures for the organization and conduct of the elections for members from Romania in the European Parliament in 2024 and the elections for local public administration authorities in 2024.

According to the MAE, 80 more polling stations will be organized for the June 9 election than those established in the 2019 presidential elections (835 voting stations), 167 more stations than those organized in the 2020 parliamentary elections (748 stations). and by 474 more than the polling stations organized in the 2019 European Parliament elections (441 stations).

Most polling sections will be organized in the states where the largest communities of Romanian citizens are: Italy (150 sections), Spain (147 sections), the United Kingdom of Great Britain (104 sections), Germany (87 sections), France and the Principality of Monaco (67 sections), the Republic of Moldova (52 sections), the USA (45 sections), Belgium (24 sections), Austria (17 sections), Ireland (16 sections), the Kingdom of the Netherlands (16 sections), Denmark (14 sections), Canada (12 sections).

The list of polling stations abroad and the addresses of their headquarters can be consulted on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in the section dedicated to elections (https://www.mae.ro/node/64518).

The MAE reminds that in the European parliamentary elections on June 9, Romanian citizens with the right to vote who reside, have residence or are temporarily abroad can vote at any polling station organized abroad, on the basis of a Romanian identity document valid on the day of voting: the identity card; electronic identity card; temporary identity card; diplomatic passport; electronic diplomatic passport; service passport; electronic service passport; simple passport; simple electronic passport; simple temporary passport; in the case of students from military schools, the military service card.

In the June 9 election, voting begins at 7:00 a.m. local time and ends at 10:00 p.m. Voters who are at the polling station headquarters at 10:00 p.m., as well as those queuing outside the polling station headquarters to enter the polling station, can exercise their right to vote until 11:59 p.m. local time.