At B9 summit, President Iohannis call for coherent improvement of defence, deterrence posture

On Friday, Romania's President Klaus Iohannis participated by virtual videoconference in an extraordinary meeting of the Bucharest 9 (B9) Format calling for coherent and unitary enhancement of the deterrence and defence posture on the Eastern flank especially in the Black Sea.

"Important Bucharest 9 meeting, which I am co-hosting with President Andrzej Duda. In my intervention, I called for the coherent and unitary enhancement of the deterrence and defence posture on the Eastern Flank, especially at the Black Sea," Iohannis wrote on Twitter.

He announced on Tuesday that he and his Polish counterpart Duda had decided to hold a special B9 summit on Friday amidst the latest security developments in the region, Agerpres.ro informs.

"I spoke with Polish President Andrzej Duda today about the serious security situation in the Black Sea region as a result of Russia's flagrant violations of international law. As a result, we decided to hold a summit in Warsaw on Friday, February 25, of the Bucharest 9 (B9) Format to coordinate our response and to demonstrate our unity. We are with Ukraine!," the head of state wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.