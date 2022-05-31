AUR criticizes way in which 2019 referendum on OUG in field of Justice is respected

Chairman of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) George Simion criticized, on Tuesday, the issuance by the Government of the Emergency Ordinance for the amendment of the Criminal Code, in the context of the referendum organized in 2019 by President Klaus Iohannis, in which the ban on the adoption by the Government of emergency ordinances in the field of justice was voted, mentioning that he is waiting for the head of state's position in this regard, Agerpres reports.

"We want to sanction the way Klaus Iohannis chooses to respect the referendum he initiated in May 2019, which explicitly states that no more emergency ordinances will be issued on topics related to justice. This is exactly what the Klaus Iohannis's Government has done, the Government led by Nicolae Ciuca is issuing an ordinance on justice laws. We are waiting to see the position of Klaus Iohannis, the one who had 10 million Romanians come to the polls in vain," Simion told a press conference.On Monday, the government adopted a draft emergency ordinance amending the article of the Criminal Code on the interruption of the limitation period for criminal liability.