AUR's Simion: Unless PSD suspends President Iohannis, we will do it

Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR) co-chair George Simion said on Thursday that if Social Democratic Party (PSD) does not initiate the procedure for suspending President Klaus Iohannis from office, his party will do so, according to AGERPRES.

"PSD makes huge mistakes, does not tax at all the unconstitutional slippages of the president (...) If PSD does not do it [initiation of the suspension of President Iohannis], we will do it and we will go to every locality in this country, because the current president has unfortunately become a political actor," Simion told public TV station TVR 1.

The AUR leader was asked whether his party would oppose the PSD or if each of the two parties would go their own way. He was also asked what he thought of the idea of suspending President Klaus Iohannis.

Simion added that an important argument for Iohannis to be suspended is the fact that he is no longer a mediator at this time.

"In the month of the campaign, Klaus Iohannis appeared in front of the Romanians and constantly promoted the PNL [National Liberal Party]. He is no longer a mediator at the moment. (...) We, as a new force, will do this, because we have no puppeteers, we resist this avalanche of attacks against us coming from the president's area," George Simion also mentioned.

The leader of the PSD deputies, Alfred Simonis, declared on Wednesday that President Klaus Iohannis deserves to be suspended for what he did in the last year, specifying that such a variant cannot be definitively excluded, but, at this moment, a political crisis is not necessary.