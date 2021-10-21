AUR's Simion: We will not support Nicolae Ciuca as PM option

Deputy George Simion, co-chair of AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians), stated on Thursday, after going to the consultations held by President Iohannis at the Cotroceni Palace, that his party will not support Nicolae Ciuca as a prime minister option, adding that if a majority is not obtained in Parliament for Nicolae Ciuca, AUR will initiate procedures for suspending the President, agerpres reports.

"We will not support Nicolae Ciuca as a prime minister option, Marcel Ciolacu as speaker of the Chamber of Deputies and Florin Citu as president of the Senate. For this seems to be what comes next in terms of proposals. (...). If a majority for Nicolae Ciuca is not obtained, we will initiate the suspension procedures against President Iohannis. Now, the ball is in PSD's hands," said Simion.

He added that AUR has submitted another proposal for Victoria Palace."President Iohannis told us that the proposal for prime minister will be General Nicolae Ciuca. We have submitted another proposal today to Cotroceni so that the President has two choices on his table. We pointed out to Klaus Iohannis that if this new proposal of his also fails to meet a parliamentary majority, AUR will initiate the procedures for his suspension. I will go with the proposal of an independent prime minister or other person outside the political parties. The president told us that it seems that this is our hobby, the idea of suspending the President, and I told him that everyone had their own hobbies. My colleague Mihai Negoescu also asked the President what recommends Nicolae Ciuca as prime minister, to which the President said that this would emerge from the dialogue that Nicolae Ciuca would later have with us," said Simion.