Authorities hand down 1,541 fines worth 325,550 lei for breach of health safety rules

The Ministry of the Interior reported on Tuesday that 1,541 fines amounting to 325,550 lei were issued the day before for non-compliance with the health safety measures.

"Employees of the Ministry of the Interior, the Health Ministry, the Labor Ministry, the Transport Ministry and local authorities checked yesterday, August 3, a number of 2,628 companies and 17,306 individuals. 1,541 fines in amount of 325,550 lei have been handed out, of which 751 fines worth 123,000 lei for attending activities in enclosed public or private spaces subject to bans and restrictions and for non-compliance with individual protection measures; 552 fines totaling 131,200 lei for economic operators, for organizing activities in enclosed public or private spaces subject to bans and restrictions and for the non-observance of layout requirements for trade or public food facilities and spaces for other services (terraces, gyms)," the Ministry said in a release.

According to the cited source, another 238 fines amounting to 71,350 lei have been issued for breaking social coexistence regulations.

A number of 33 calls to the 080 080 0165 toll-free line dedicated to reporting COVID-19 offenses have been registered on August 3. The notifications were directed for verification by the competent authorities of the municipality of Bucharest and 9 other counties, with reports referring in particular to irregularities regarding mask wearing and the observance of social distancing. Checks confirmed 6 of the notified misdeeds, the Ministry of the Interior said.

According to the cited source, 4,711 police, 1,834 gendarmes, 601 border police, 98 personnel of the Inspectorates for Emergency Situations, 1,721 local police, 27 representatives of the National Veterinary and Food Safety Authority, 5 inspectors of the National Consumer Protection Authority, 18 representatives of the Health Ministry, 37 employees of the Labor Ministry, 2 representatives of the Transport Ministry and 4 representatives of the local public authorities participated in these law enforcement checks.