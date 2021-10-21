Babes-Bolyai University to develop Romania's strategy in quantum communications

Babes-Bolyai University (UBB) in western Cluj-Napoca announced that it will develop Romania's strategy in quantum communications, together with the National Institute of Research and Development for Materials Physics, agerpres reports.

"Babes-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca (UBB), as coordinator, together with the National Institute of Research and Development for Materials Physics (INCD-FM), as a partner, will develop, in the period 2021-2023, the Strategy for the development of national capabilities in the field of quantum communications (QTSTRAT). Quantum technologies represent a new paradigm assumed by the European Union, with revolutionary potential in science, society and the economy (https://digital-strategy.ec.europa.eu/en/policies/quantum-technologies-flagship). For example, the networks of quantum telecommunication and quantum secure internet are closely related to cyber-security, which necessarily strikes any segment that entwines a component of digitization," reads a statement sent by UBB on Wednesday.

The rector of UBB, Prof. Daniel David, PhD, says that he proposes Romania should become an important international actor in the field."UBB has the best specialists in the elaboration of strategic plans/strategies, in various fields, which, together with the top experts in the "quantum technologies" area of UBB and the country (including from other institutions that are not now part of the consortium declared the winner, but which have an advanced expertise useful to the project), will propose a Strategy through which not only to implement the new quantum technologies in the country, but to turn Romania into an important player in this field at European and international level," said Daniel David, according to the press release.