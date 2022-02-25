 
     
Baia Mare county hospital ready to provide medical assistance to Ukrainian refugees

The Baia Mare County Emergency Hospital (SJU) is ready to provide medical assistance to Ukrainian refugees arriving in Maramures County, the hospital's administration said on Facebook on Friday.

"Given that Maramures County is one of the main gateways for refugees from Ukraine, the Baia Mare County Emergency Hospital is ready with everything it needs to come to the aid of refugees in need of medical care (...) We are ready to continue to provide all the medical services that the people of Maramures need and we are also prepared to provide medical services to the refugees who will call on us," reads the post by SJU Baia Mare, Agerpres.ro informs.

The hospital also says that at the county level there is an entire logistics chain ready to come to the aid of refugees.

