Barna: According to parallel counting, I haven't made it to round 2; I hoped until the end

USR-PLUS (Save Romania Union - Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) Alliance presidential candidate Dan Barna announced that, according to the results of the parallel counting, he didn't have enough votes to enter the second round of the election.

"I thank all who trusted me and the USR-PLUS Alliance in these elections. I especially thank Romanians in the Diaspora for their historic presence today. According to the data that we have after the parallel counting, I didn't make it to the second round. I hoped until the very last moment, but we do not have enough votes," Barna wrote on Facebook.He said he would continue to fight for a Romania that "gets modernised and eradicates corruption" and also said the USR-PLUS Alliance would continue."Beyond these votes, this campaign meant that thousands of Romanians whom I met and talked with, the things that I've learnt from them, the thousands of kilometers that I traveled through the entire country. I am with my colleagues now, who worked a lot during this campaign and I want to tell them that I am proud of what we did. We will continue to fight with all our energy for a Romania that is getting modernised and eradicates its corruption. The USR PLUS Alliance will continue. We remain the political forces people put their trust in for the true change of Romania. We continue together and we won't give up," said Dan Barna.The provisional results after counting the votes cast in 18,498 polling stations nationwide for the Sunday election ranks first Klaus Iohannis (PNL), with 36.66 per cent, followed by Viorica Dancila (PSD) - 24.01 per cent and Dan Barna (USR PLUS) - 13.74 per cent. Also, according to the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), President Klaus Iohannis obtained 55.14 of the votes in the Diaspora on Sunday and the representatives of the USR PLUS Alliance, Dan Barna, 23.55 per cent, after the counting of 192 polling sections abroad.