Barna: I take full responsibility for the objective we've failed to reach

Save Romania Union (USR) leader Dan Barna stated on Monday that he takes full responsibility for failing to reach out the objective of entering the second round of presidential elections.

"I take full responsibility for the objective that we've failed to reach, namely a second round of election without the PSD [Social Democratic Party], which would have generated the chance of a debate about the future with President Klaus Iohannis. However, the voters decided the second round to be about Klaus Iohannis and Viorica Dancila. We respect this decision. It is, undoubtedly, partly my fault that I haven't reach more citizens with my messages, with this message of an urgent modernisation of Romania," Barna told a press conference.He announced that he called the Political Committee of the party to conduct an analysis."This is a process we are learning from and we will also conduct a detailed analysis at party level. This evening, we called on the colleagues from the Political Committee, the leaders of county branches, for a first discussion," added Barna.