Bars, cafes, clubs, discos remain closed until June 1

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Thursday evening that the bars, cafes, clubs and discos will remain closed until June 1, showing that there is a proposal to open at a capacity of 50% from this date, but with vaccinated people, agerpres reports.

"We have bars, cafes, clubs, discos and so on, which remain closed until June 1. From June 1 the proposal was to open with a capacity of half, but for vaccinated people, for example. These are proposals we are looking at. (...) Maximum 50% of capacity. We will see. We are talking about vaccinated people," Citu told Digi 24 TV station.

He also said that private parties are not allowed.Citu specified that the sports activities will be open starting with May 15 for the spectators, with a capacity of 25% people, preferably vaccinated."It is much easier not to have queues at the entrance and so on, access can be eased," the prime minister added.He also pointed out that weddings, christenings can be organized with a maximum of 70 people outdoors and 50% indoors from June 1, and if the organizer guarantees that all participants are vaccinated, the restriction no longer applies at this number. The prime minister said the check was likely to be made on the basis of a vaccination certificate.