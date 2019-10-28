 
     
BEC announces release hours of reports on ballot turnout, partial results

BEC

The Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) will publicly inform about the voter turnout in the upcoming presidential election at 9:30, 13:30, 15:30, 18:30, 21:30 and 24:00, with the figures standing for the reference time 9:00, 13:00, 15:00, 18:00, 21:00 and 23:00.

Information regarding the turnout abroad will be released daily by the Electoral Bureau for foreign polling stations (BESVS) at 9:30, 13:30, 15:30, 18:00, 21:30 and 24:00 for the reference hours 9:00, 13:00, 15:00, 18:00, 21:00 and 23:00.

The BEC will provide daily, starting with November 11 (and November 25 in the event of a second round) information on the partial results of the election at 11:00, 15:00, 17:00 and 20:00.

