BEC final results: Iohannis - 37.82pct, Dancila - 22.26pct, Barna - 15.02pct

President Klaus Iohannis has won the first round of the presidential election by 37.82pct, seconded by the PSD (Social Democratic Party) candidate Viorica Dancila, by 22.26pct and the candidate of USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity) Alliance Dan Barna, by 15.02pct, after the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) has gathered the results from all of the polling stations, on Thursday announced BEC spokesman Mircea Preotescu.