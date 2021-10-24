Bishop Gurie of Deva and Hunedoara reposes in the Lord

His Grace Bishop Gurie of Deva and Hunedoara reposed in the Lord at the age of 52 due to COVID-19 complications.

The Bishop of Deva and Hunedoara had been hospitalized at Deva’s County Emergency Hospital on October 8. However, his condition worsened three days ago, and the doctors decided to intubate him.

The spokesperson of the Romanian Patriarchate, Vasile Banescu, confirmed that the Bishop was vaccinated on June 3 with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Biography

Bishop Gurie (Grigorie Georgiu) would have turned 53 at the end of this year. He was born on December 31, 1968, in Huţa – Chiuieşti, Cluj County.

He studied at the Theological Seminary in Craiova (1988-1992) and the Faculty of Theology in Craiova (1992-1996).

He attended specialization courses at the Faculty of Catholic Theology in Padua-Italy, Department of Systematic Theology (1996-1997), doctoral studies at the Institute of Pastoral-Missionary Theology in Padua (1997-2001).

When he was admitted to the Theological Seminary in Craiova, he was a brother at the Lainici Monastery (1988-1989). He became secretary to the cabinet of Metropolitan Nestor Vornicescu (1989-1996) and was tonsured a monk receiving the name of Gurie.

He was ordained to the diaconate in February 1990 and to the priesthood in 1992. He was the ecclesiarch of the Metropolitan Cathedral of Craiova between 1992-1996. He was elevated to the rank of archimandrite in 2001. He was administrative vicar of the Archdiocese of Craiova from March 2000 to August 2001.

In July 2001, he was elected Assistant Bishop to the Archdiocese of Craiova, and a few weeks later, he was ordained to the episcopate with the title Bishop of Strehaia.

Following the establishment of the Diocese of Deva and Hunedoara, on October 29, 2009, he was elected titular Bishop of the diocese and enthroned in Deva on November 29 of the same year.

He founded the Romanian Orthodox communities in Padua, Pordenone, Treviso, and Verona while studying in Italy.

He edited the parish of Padua’s monthly publication and published various articles in the Italian religious press (Oriente Cristiano, Difesa del popolo, II Gazzettino, Portavoce, etc.) and in magazines in the country.

He co-authored the volumes “Spiritual Meditations at the End of Modernity” (1999) and “On the Salvation of the Soul in the Post-Industrial Era” (2001).

Since 2011 he had been teaching as a substitute professor at the Faculty of Theology in Alba Iulia.