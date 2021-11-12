Black Friday 2021: Sales volume down 72pct in first 30 minutes from 2020

The average value of the shopping cart on Friday in the first 30 minutes of the Black Friday 2021 discount campaign was standing at 322 lei, while the average number of transactions was 14 per minute, show real-time data with the PayU online payment processor, agerpres reports.

According to PayU, as of 07:30hrs, the total sales volume amounted to 1.99 million lei, down 72.08% from the previous year, and the total number of transactions stood at 5,273, almost 40% below the 2020 level.

Also, the average shopping cart for installment payments had a value of 654 lei.One-click payments totalled 663,460 lei, up 151.67% from the previous year, while total transactions made in the same way was 2,313, five times more y-o-y .The Black Friday 2021 discount campaign officially takes place in Romania on November 12.A research conducted by Romanian web hosting company MxHost, reveals that approximately 70% of online shops are not prepared to cope with the Black Friday traffic surge, given that online shop traffic doubles and in some instances it can even increase tenfold.On the intention of consumers to buy during the discount campaign, over 50% of Romanians aged between 18 and 65 said they want to buy at least one product, with a high share being recorded in the 18-34-year age group, according to a telephone survey conducted October 22-28 by Kantar Romania.Of these potential buyers, 64.6% intend to buy from online shops, and the budget allocated for Black Friday is up to 1,000 lei for more than a third of respondents, between 1,000 and 3,000 lei for 40.7% , and over 3,000 lei for 15.8%. The average overall budget allocated by Romanians for Black Friday shopping exceeds 2,200 lei.The categories of purchases highest in demand are: small appliances, clothing, TV sets, mobile phones, refrigerators, footwear, washing machines, home & deco, laptops, cosmetics and stoves.