Black Friday 2022 online card transactions up 27 pct from previous year (payment processor)

The number of online card transactions on Black Friday this year was approximately 27 percent higher compared to the previous edition of the shopping bonanza, and on average Romanians spent around 322 RON online, slightly down from 370 RON in 2021, shows data published on Thursday by payment processor Netopia Payments, told Agerpres.

Sellers made an average of 80 transactions per minute, with transactions peaking at 2:15 p.m. The biggest purchase amounted to 35,000 RON paid for a piece of surveillance equipment.

By product categories, topping online Black Friday purchases were: footwear, general retail, food supplements and cosmetics, followed by photo equipment and books.

Also, over two-thirds (68.5 percent) of the total orders processed were made from mobile devices, most of the users preferring this variant over the desktop (31 percent). Purchases made from Smart TV devices accounted for a smaller share.

According to the payment processor's demographic data, 54.1 percent of online purchases were made by women.

The bulk of the purchases was recorded for the 35-44 age category (25.72 percent), followed closely by buyers in the 25-34 age bracket (23.69 percent), 45-54 year-olds (21.24 percent), 18-24 year-olds (12.77 percent), the 55-64 age category (9.74 percent), and 65+ year-olds (6.83 percent).

Netopia Group, leader on the local market of digital payment processing and digital SMS marketing, was founded in 2003. Currently, about 20,000 merchants use the company's services and solutions.