Black Friday 2022/ Purchases of 330 million RON, by 17:40 p.m

More than 600,000 transactions, worth 330 million RON, were made on Friday, on the occasion of Black Friday, until 5:40 p.m.

The golden minute took place at 7:34 and totaled 7,150 transactions, double compared to last year's edition of the event with the most important discounts of the year.

The average value of the shopping basket was 539 RON and the number of transactions made with the saved card was approximately 424,000, respectively 69% of the total. The value of these transactions was 202 million RON.

Transactions made with payment in installments represented 12% of total payments (72,000 operations worth 75 million RON).

Home appliances and IT products rank first in the preferences of Romanians, on "Black Friday 2022", with the categories of small and large household appliances, laptops, TV, audio-video and telephones. Also, categories with large increases in orders are: drinks, perfumes and personal care products, toys and articles for children, vouchers for restaurants, medical services, accommodation nights, gold and subscriptions for airline companies.

The data centralized by PayU Romania highlights that, until 5:40 p.m., the largest transaction was for a product from the Software category with a value of 147,621 RON, followed by a transaction from the eTail category, with a value of 53,552 RON. The transaction that rank third in the top is from the IT&C category, with a value of 39,888 RON.

According to Frames' estimates, "Black Friday 2022" will generate, in Romania, revenues of over 400 million euros, after last year, the 11th edition of the event recorded sales of approximately 350 million euros.

As to the average value of the online shopping basket, it will exceed the level of 500 RON, compared to 450 RON, as it was last year, this also against the background of the price increase of products, not necessarily the desire of Romanians to buy more.

In Romania, the day of "Black Friday 2022" was set for November 11, when the vast majority of retailers launched special offers. AGERPRES