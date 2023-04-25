Blocking employment in law enforcement institutions makes Romania's security vulnerable (unions)

Blocking employment in law enforcement institutions makes Romania's security vulnerable.

Blocking employment in law enforcement institutions makes Romania's security and the safety of Romanians vulnerable, and criminals will take full advantage of the state's inability to defend its own citizens, argue the representatives of the Federation of Trade Unions of the National Administration of Penitentiaries (FSANP), in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

FSANP accuses the Romanian Government and subordinate institutions of drafting the austerity ordinance in an unprofessional manner, in violation of the law on decision-making transparency and without really knowing the irregularities and shortcomings faced by central and local public authorities, told Agerpres.

"Although, publicly, prime minister Nicolae Ciuca and relevant ministers declare that they make decisions following consultation with employee representatives, in reality, major, impactful decisions are made behind closed doors, in a non-transparent, dictatorial and irresponsible way. As an example, in penitentiaries, as in many other institutions of force of the Romanian state, austerity measures were taken untimely, without discernment and without a clear knowledge of the real needs of the system, related to the acute shortage of personnel, the lack of basic facilities and, at the same time, without a real consultation of the trade union organizations," the press release states.

At the same time, the penitentiary unions consider that "the opaque and dictatorial way of drafting the austerity ordinance by the Ciuca Government accelerates the conspiracy and feeds the disinformation of public opinion, dramatically affects the fundamental values of democracy and leads irreversibly to the decrease of Romanians' trust in the state authorities".

"In these coordinates, the unions in the penitentiaries call on the Government of Romania to cooperate with the citizens, to move away from the edge of abuse of power and to show its availability in communication, in order to be able to dedicate itself to solving the crisis situations in which Romania finds itself in these times," the press release states.