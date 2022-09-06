Blue Air passengers can recover money, related compensations, under European regulations

Travellers who have purchased tickets directly from Blue Air can recover their money and related compensations under European Regulation no. 261/2004 establishing common rules on compensation and assistance to passengers in the event of denied boarding and of cancellation or long delay of flights, according to the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism.

Tourists who have purchased vacation packages from travel agencies have to contact them, because, under Government Ordinance 2/2018 regarding travel packages and associated travel services, travel agencies are responsible for the execution of the package and for offering alternative services, told Agerpres.

Blue Air Aviation suspended from Tuesday, September 6, until Monday, September 12, all flights scheduled to depart from Romanian airports.

The suspension of flights is said to be the result of the Romanian Ministry of the Environment seizing all of the company's accounts that leaves Blue Air unable to bear current costs for the operation of daily flights.