BNR: Loans to non-government sector, up 0.6 percent in October

At end-October 2020, loans to non-government sector granted by credit institutions increased 0.6 percent (0.4 percent in real terms) from September 2020 to RON 279,172.6 million, Romania's Central Bank (BNR) informs in Tuesday's release issued to AGERPRES.

RON-denominated loans, representing 69.0 percent of total volume of loans to non-government sector, moved up 1.2 percent, whilst foreign currency-denominated loans, representing 31.0 percent of total loans to non-government sector, decreased 0.8 percent when expressed in RON (when expressed in EUR, the indicator went down 0.9 percent).

In year-on-year comparison, loans to non-government sector advanced 4.1 percent (1.8 percent in real terms), on the back of the 7.4 percent increase in RON-denominated loans (5.1 percent in real terms) and the 2.7 percent decrease in foreign currency-denominated loans expressed in RON (down 5.0 percent when expressed in EUR).

Credit to general government increased by 3.5 percent in October 2020 from the previous month to RON 138,924.1 million and moved up 26.3 percent (23.6 percent in real terms) versus the year-ago period.

Broad money (M3) recorded at the end of October 2020 a balance of 469.279 billion RON. It increased by 1.8 percent (1.6 percent in real terms) compared to September 2020, and compared to October 2019 it increased by 16.0 percent (13.5 percent in real terms).