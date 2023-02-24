Bogdan Aurescu, at UN: We are concerned about Russia's recent plan to destabilize the Republic of Moldova

Romania is concerned about Russia's plan to destabilize the Republic of Moldova, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, said on Friday in his speech at the United Nations.

He participated in the Ministerial Debate of the UN Security Council on "Maintaining peace and security in Ukraine", in the context of marking one year since the Russian Federation launched the war of aggression against Ukraine, told Agerpres.

The head of Romanian diplomacy called the Republic of Moldova "the country most affected by the war, with the exception of Ukraine".

We are concerned about Russia's recent plan to destabilize the country, which we have condemned. In this sense, threatening rhetoric, such as the one in the statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry today, who announced that the Russian army, I quote 'will respond appropriately to so-called provocations or attacks against Russian compatriots or military personnel (...) from the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova'. Such provocative behavior, which has no basis, which is based on statements without evidence is simply unacceptable. And we fully support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Moldova within its internationally recognized borders, said Aurescu.

In the context of the war in Ukraine, the Romanian minister spoke about "the intensification of Russian propaganda, which spreads false reports, in an attempt to undermine the unity of our societies and efforts to support Ukraine".

"We must fight these malignant influences, as much as we must be united in the effort to defend our own values," he pointed out.

Thus, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Romanians must be aware of the Russian influence from the information they read or hear, but they must not question our support for Ukraine.

Supporting Ukraine means supporting Romania, said Bogdan Aurescu.