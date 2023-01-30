Border police catches two Romanian citizens wanted in Germany and Austria

The border police from the western Cenad border crossing point discovered and handed over to the relevant authorities two Romanian citizens, wanted by the authorities in Germany and Austria respectively, convicted in the two mentioned countries for bodily harm and theft, told Agerpres.

A man, who was driving a car registered in Germany, presented himself at the Cenad border crossing point to complete the border formalities, the press office of the Timisoara Border Police informs on Monday.

While carrying out the specific control, the border police found that the man appeared in the databases as being wanted for arrest, an alert introduced by the German authorities on January 26. The person in question was wanted to serve a seven-month prison sentence for bodily harm.

A few hours later, at the same border crossing point, another Romanian citizen presented himself, traveling as a passenger in a van registered in Romania. On the occasion of the formalities to enter the country, at the border control, the border police found that he was wanted by the Austrian authorities since January 20, for qualified theft, having to serve a prison sentence of up to five years.

The persons in question were taken over by an operative team from the Timis County Police Inspectorate, in order to take the necessary legal measures.