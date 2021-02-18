Brancusi145/ Gorj: Cinematographic poem dedicated to sculptor

The cinematographic poem "Homage to Brancusi, on Calea Eroilor" will be released on Friday, on the occasion of the 145th anniversary of the sculptor's birth, according to AGERPRES.

The project is initiated by the Union of Professional Journalists from Romania and supported by the "Constantin Brancusi" Research, Documentation and Promotion Center, Targu Jiu City Hall and Local Council, the "Doina Gorjului" Professional Artistic Ensemble and the "At Brancusi's Home".

Directed, written and commented by Sergiu Cioiu, music and lyrics - Alexandru Mandy.

The screening will take place at the "Elvira Godeanu" Dramatic Theater and will be followed by a recital by Sergiu Cioiu and Maia Morgenstern.

Also, on Friday, the "Constantin Brancusi" National Museum will open, from 18.00, the graphic exhibition "Drawings in Romanian" by the plastic artist Florin Preda Dochinoiu.

The artistic moment "Brancusi - the road to becoming" will continue in the halls of the museum, supported by the pupils of the "Constantin Brailoiu" High School of Arts, and the recital of the "Accente" quartet.

Brancusi Day will end in Targu Jiu with the theatrical visual essay "Kiss", Horatiu Mihaiu concept and choreography by Malina Andrei, performed by the actors of the "Elvira Godeanu" Dramatic Theater, starting with 20.00.

The Brancusi National Day will be marked Friday, February 19.