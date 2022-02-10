Brasov Mayor Coliban, Austrian ambassador Folie discuss Green Cities Forum

Brasov Mayor Allen Coliban and Austrian ambassador in Bucharest Adelheid Folie on Thursday discussed climate change challenges and how mountain resorts adapt to the new context, as well as the possible involvement of the Austrian Embassy in Romania in holding the second edition of the Green Cities Forum in Brasov in September.

According to Coliban, his talks with the Austrian diplomat also touched on expanding the ski area in Brasov and an international competition for architectural solutions for the redevelopment of the Town Hall Square. "We have identified all this as opportunities for collaboration that we will elaborate on at future meetings," he said, Agerpres.ro informs.

Ambassador Folie's schedule included talks with local officials and participation in Poiana Brasov at the Austrian Round Table Wintersports, a conference on winter sports and tourism to be attended by companies offering services and technologies for ski and winter sports resorts - makers of cable ski facilities, artificial snow, software developers, service providers for meteorological stations, etc.