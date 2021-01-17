Bucharest City recording highest COVID-19 new case count: 703; counties of Timis, Iasi follow Bucharest

The latest highest COVID-19 new case count has been reported by Bucharest City - 703, and the counties of Timis -159; Iasi - 110; Ilfov - 105; Brasov - 100, according to data released on Sunday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force.

The fewest new cases were reported by the counties of Giurgiu - 10; Covasna - 11; Vrancea - 11; Teleorman - 12; Ialomita - 13, and Harghita - 14.

A breakdown of newly reported cases in the last 24 hours by county:* Alba - 39* Arad - 37* Arges - 44* Bacau - 81* Bihor - 42* Bistrita-Nasaud - 28* Botosani - 35* Brasov - 100* Braila - 14* Buzau - 18* Caras-Severin - 28* Calarasi - 27* Cluj - 46* Constanta - 36* Covasna - 11* Dambovita - 24* Dolj - 31* Galati - 43* Giurgiu - 10* Gorj - 17* Harghita - 14* Hunedoara - 24* Ialomita - 13* Iasi - 110* Ilfov - 105* Maramures - 68* Mehedinti - 20* Mures - 38* Neamt - 23* Olt - 34* Prahova - 68* Satu Mare - 34* Salaj - 37* Sibiu - 39* Suceava - 80* Teleorman - 12* Timis - 159* Tulcea - 21* Vaslui - 44* Valcea - 84* Vrancea - 11* Bucharest City - 703In all, 2,156 new COVID-19 cases were recorded since the previous reporting, following tests performed nationwide.