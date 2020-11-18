Bucharest City reports 1,141 new COVID-19 cases; daily count exceeds 500 in Constanta, Cluj

Bucharest -1,141, Constanta - 528, Cluj - 501, Iasi - 437 and Brasov - 422 are the areas with the most newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday, according to AGREPRES.

Over 300 cases were recorded in the counties of Timis - 373, Ilfov - 347, Sibiu - 330, Bihor - 310, and over 200 new cases in Alba, Arges, Hunedoara, Mures and Prahova.

The least cases were reported in the counties of Gorj - 44, Harghita - 53, Botosani - 55 and Calarasi - 57.

On Wednesday, 10,269 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infected people in Romania were reported from the previous daily reporting, following tests performed nationwide.