Bucharest Fashion Film Festival #5 - film, advertising and fashion, between September 23-26

Bucharest Fashion Film Festival #5, placed at the intersection between film, advertising and fashion, brings together professionals in the domain between September 23 and 26, the organizers announced.

According to a release sent, on Thursday, to AGERPRES, proposing the best contemporary fashion films, documentaries, as well as a selection of cult films exploring the role of costumes in film, the festival opens the discussion on the relation between fashion and film and the rapport between clothes-man-society through film projections, round tables and workshops with international guests, new media installations and feedback sessions on portfolios.

The main topic of this year's edition is transparency, the BFFF having scheduled the outdoors exhibition "Based on a True Story: A Collaborative Investigation" on the topic of transparency in fashion.BFFF includes feature films organized into two sections: documentaries on notable characters or pressing problems in fashion history and a series of art films, with the later coagulated around the section focusing on costume Dressing the Cinema. The first title announced in the documentary section is Helmut Newton: The Bad and the Beautiful (Germany, 2020, directed by Gero von Boehm), among the feature films of interest for cinephiles being The Day I Became a Woman (Iran, 2000, directed by Marzieh Makhmalbat) and Blanche (France, 1971, directed by Walerian Borowczyk).BFFF will offer awards for Best Movie, Best Local Production and the Fresh Perspectives Award, offered to a non-conformist low budget film, as well as the Public's Choice.The selected films will be presented online on the platform of the festival, bucharestfashionfilm.ro, with the prizes to be granted by the jury formed of film, advertising and fashion professionals: Marley Hansen, curator, NOWNESS, Grigor Devejiev, creative director Jam Project, Marcin Kempski, fashion phtographer, Sandra Bold, global creative director with Publicis Milano, Ina Borcea, fashion editor Harpers Bazaar Romania.