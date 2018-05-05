Bucharest Mayor Firea says opposition's liberals dwarfs, PNL's Orban replies Firea witch hunter

The General Mayor of Bucharest social-democrat Gabriela Firea on Sunday said the Liberals who participate in the PNL Bucharest branch's convention are "political dwarfs" adding that they have gathered "to denigrate all that is done and built in this period in the country and in Bucharest."

"I'm astonished of the unimaginable nerve they had to approach the economic situation of RADET (heat distribution public utility, ed. n.) as long as the latter has been managed for 20 years by the PNL members or persons recommended by the PNL and the former PDL (Liberal Democratic Party, engulfed by the current PNL, ed. n.) leading RADET to almost bankruptcy," said Gabriela Firea on Sunday in a phone call at the TV private broadcaster Antena 3.She added that the Liberals were at rule in the Bucharest General Council for more than 20 years and have voted the City Hall's budgets, while currently they are voting against all of the City Hall's projects.In his turn, the PNL president Ludovic Orban criticised the activity of the General Mayor Gabriela Firea, saying that the latter's behaviour is matching a 'witch hunter" and looking for the guilty "because she wasn't able to do anything at all.""We have reached a point from where it is very hard to tolerate this abusive, dictatorial behavior. In fact, Mrs. Firea has a pleasant haircut, dresses nicely, but inside there is an evil maybe even worse than Pandele (Firea's husband, ed. n.)," said Orban.