Bucharest Stock Exchange closes higher Wednesday's trading session

Bursa de Valori Bucureşti bvb

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Wednesday's trading session with almost all indices up, and a total value of 53.99 million RON (10.93 million euros) worth of transactions.

The main BET index went up 0.15%, to 12,091.49 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the developments in the most liquid 37 stocks, has a rise of 0.19%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the 25 most liquid stocks closed up 0.45%, while the BET-FI index of financial stocks gained 1.91%.

The BET-BK index, the Bucharest exchange trading benchmark index, closed the session up 0.62%, and BET-NG, reflecting the developments in ten energy and utility stocks, decreased 0.11%.

The BET AeRO index of 20 AeRO leading companies dipped 0.07%.

The most traded stocks on the Regulated Market were Fondul Proprietatea, with 11.28 million RON, followed by OMV Petrom, with 5.64 million RON and Banca Transilvania - 2.88 million RON.

The best developments were recorded by Impact Developer & Contractor, which increased by 9.91%, followed by those of Cemacon (+ 7.18%) and Condmag (+ 7.14%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Black Sea Tourism, Hotels, Restaurants (-6.98%), Dafora (-5.19%) and Electroarges (-4.65%).AGERPRES

