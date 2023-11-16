Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Thursday's session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Thursday's session higher on almost all indices, and the total value of transactions stood at 59.248 million RON (11.92 million euros), told Agerpres.

Hidroelectrica, with trading of 8.58 million RON, TTS (Transport Trade Services), with 4.662 million RON, and Banca Transilvania, with 3.995 million RON, were the companies having recorded the highest value of transactions on the Regulated Market.

The main BET index appreciated by 0.38%, up to 14,699.82 points, while BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded an advance of 0.38%.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid shares, closed up by 0.35%, and the index of SIFs, BET-FI increased by 0.61%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, closed the session up by 0.49%, while the BET-NG, which measures the performance of ten energy and utility companies, rose by 0.53%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, closed down by 0.02%.

The best developments were registered by Armatura (+12.73%), Condmag (+12.5%) and Antibiotice (+9.92%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of IAR Brasov (-3.64%), Alro (-2.28%) and UAMT (-1.85%).