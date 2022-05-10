 
     
Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Tuesday's session in the red

BVB

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Tuesday's trading session with all indices downwards and a total value of 50.75 million RON (10.26 million euros) worth of transactions performed.

The main BET index declined 0.30%, to 12.188.03 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares, shrank by 0.29%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers closed down 0.31%, while the BET-FI index of financial stocks had a drop of 0.86%.

The BET-BK index, the Bucharest exchange trading benchmark index, closed the session down 0.34%, and BET-NG, reflecting the developments in ten energy and utility stocks, declined 0.13%.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market decreased by 0.26%.

The most traded shares on the Regulated Market were OMV Petrom, with 10.62 million RON worth of trading, followed by the shares of Banca Transilvania, which generated exchanges worth 6.29 million RON and those of BRD - 4.88 million RON.

According to the BVB, the issuers to see the largest price rise were Uztel shares (+13.27%); Dafora (+8.7%), and Santierul Naval Orsova (+6%).

On the other hand, major decreases were registered in the shares of Bermas (-11.29%), Condmag (-7.14%) and Altur (-6.19%).

