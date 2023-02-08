Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Wednesday's session lower

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Wednesday's session lower, and the value of transactions was 58.999 million RON (12.05 million EUR), told Agerpres.

The main BET index depreciated by 0.76%, up to 12,244.99 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, lost 0.73% of its value.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid titles, ended in the red by 0.72%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, fell by 0.02%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, registered a decrease of 0.26%, and the BET-NG, which measures the evolution of the ten energy and utility companies, appreciated by 0.30%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, closed up by 0.19%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were OMV Petrom shares, with 19.87 million RON, followed by BRD - Groupe Societe Generale ones, which generated exchanges worth 7.91 million RON, and those of Banca Transilvania - 6.02 million RON.

The best developments were registered by the shares of Napoca Construction Company (+14.74%), Romcarbon (+11%) and Black Sea Tourism, Hotels, Restaurants (+6.77%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of BRD - Groupe Societe Generale (-5.69%), Impact Developer&Contractor (-3.46%) and SSIF BRK Financial Group (-2.78%).