Bucharest Stock Exchange loses 4.5 billion RON in capitalization this week

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) lost 4.476 billion RON in capitalization, this week, and the value of share transactions increased by almost six times compared to the previous week, told Agerpres.

According to the data published by BVB, consulted by AGERPRES, the stock market capitalization reached 196,732 billion RON, in the period 12 - 16 December 2022, from 201.208 billion RON in the week of 5 -9 December 2022.

Stock transactions generated a turnover of 1.02 billion RON, up from 179.900 million RON, in the previous week.

The best trading day at BVB was Wednesday, December 14, when a turnover of 881.763 million RON was recorded, and the worst day, Monday, December 12, with transactions worth 29.524 million RON.

The main index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange - BET - closed the week at 11,962.97 points.

OMV Petrom shares were the most liquid securities on the main segment of BVB, generating transactions of 909.55 million RON and a price decrease of 1.82%.

In the top of the transactions are the shares of Banca Transilvania, with exchanges of 39.586 million RON (-4.57%) and the shares of Romgaz, with transactions worth 14.726 million RON (2.56%).

The most important increases in quotations were recorded by Armatura (+14.29%), Mecanica Fina (+1409%) and COMCM Constanta (+7.69%).

At the opposite end, important decreases were recorded by Promateris shares, with a decline of 26.23%, followed by those of Carbochim (-16.11%) and UCM Resita (-13.22%).