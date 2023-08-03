 
     
Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Thursday's trading session down

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Thursday's trading session down on almost all indices, with turnover at 3.983 million lei (807,401 euros) after 30 minutes of trading, told Agerpres.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 17 most liquid companies, recorded a depreciation of 0.56%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares on the BVB, recorded a decrease of 0.59%.

Meanwhile, the BET-XT blue-chip broad index of the 25 most liquid stocks was down 0.47%, while the benchmark for investment fund returns, BET-BK, lost 0.24% of its value.

The BET-FI index of SIFs was flat. BET-NG, the index of 10 energy and utilities companies, was down 0.32%.

According to BVB data, Socep (+2.76%), Aages (+1.14%) and Bittnet Systems SA Bucuresti (+0.78%) recorded the highest increases in share value.

On the other hand, Promateris (-3.81%), Rompetrol Rafinare (-2.37%) and SIF Muntenia (-1.81%) shares were down.

