Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Thursday's trading session in the green.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Thursday's session higher on all indices, with transactions of 2.205 million RON (444,301 EUR), carried out 40 minutes after the start of operations, told Agerpres.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, appreciated by 0.25pct, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares on the BVB, rose by 0.26pct.

Moreover, the extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks recorded an increase by 0.30pct, while the benchmark for investment fund returns, BET-BK, increased by 0.26pct.

The SIF's BET-FI index was up 0.24pct, and BET-NG, the index of 10 energy and utilities companies, was up 0.55pct.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, increased by 0.34pct.

According to the BVB information, Carbochim (+13.46pct), Condmag (+11.11pct) and Casa de Bucovina - Club de Munte (+5.26pct) registered the biggest increases in the value of shares.

On the other hand, the shares of the Safetech Innovations (-1.31pct), Transport Trade Services (-1pct) and Rompetrol Rafinare (-0.63pct) were down.