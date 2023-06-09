Bucharest Stock Exchange to continue efforts to attract local companies (BVB president)

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) will continue efforts to attract local companies in order to increase its visibility, but also for a transfer of credibility between the listed issuers, BVB president Radu Hanga told the ARIR 2023 Forum on Friday.

"We will continue this trend of looking to attract as many local companies as possible to the stock exchange. By increasing the number of companies, we increase the visibility of the exchange and, ultimately, the exchange generates a transfer of visibility and credibility between the listed players and in a way, the newer, smaller companies that get listed will benefit from the visibility the traditional players shine on them. (...) We, as a market, must position ourselves as best as possible as supporters for local companies, to help them access capital, help them increase their visibility and develop. It is important for us to continue our partnership with the institutions of the Romanian state, because just as we, as a market, even though we are a private player, are willing to support the development of local companies, the state is equally interested, because the taxation base is represented by the companies operating in Romania," Hanga said.

He added that the authorization process of the Central Counterparty is under way.

"From our point of view, this is an important project that will expand the range of products that will be traded at the Bucharest Stock Exchange. It is a project that will also branch out towards the energy market with products liable to being traded on the stock exchange, but I would not necessarily put so much emphasis on the Central Counterparty. It's an important project of the stock exchange, indeed, but it is part of a broader framework that concerns the development of the local capital market," added the BVB president.

The Romanian Investor Relations Association (ARIR), the promoter of the Investor Relations concept, organized on Friday the fifth annual edition of the ARIR Forum, an event that brought together high-level representatives of the Romanian capital market, listed companies and representatives of the government, the Financial Supervisory Authority and the Bucharest Stock Exchange. AGERPRES