Bucharest's 14-day COVID-19 rate hit on Friday 12.24 cases per thousand population, whereas one day earlier it was 11.49, according to the website of the Public Health Directorate (DSP).

One month ago, on September 8, the COVID-19 incidence rate in Bucharest City was 1.14 per thousand population, according to DSP.

The COVID-19 incidence rate exceeded 6 per thousand population on September 29.