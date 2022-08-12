 
     
BVB Group reports 3.32 million RON in net profit on Q2, six times higher vs Q2 2021

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) Group obtained a net profit of 3.32 million RON in the second quarter, up 6 times compared to Q2 2021, and an individual net profit of 4.71 million RON, up more than 3 times from Q2 2021, according to a report by BVB.

BVB Individual operating revenues in Q2 2022 recorded an increase of 44% compared to Q2 2021, from 5.91 million RON to 8.49 million RON, driven by trading revenues higher by 58%, on the background of significant public offerings carried out during the quarter that generated revenues 4 times higher than in Q2 2021. The increase was also supported by the advance of the revenues from the data sale (+10%) and from the issuers' maintenance fees (+9%). Compared to the previous quarter, operating incomes fell by 14%, on the background of a first quarter with high volatility and higher trade volumes amid the outbreak of conflict in Ukraine, which generated revenues on the main market of shares - transactions regularly double compared to the monthly average.

The consolidated operating revenues of the BVB Group in Q2 2022 increased by 35%, to the value of RON 14.87 million, compared to RON 11.04 million in Q2 2021. The evolution was mainly generated by the advance of 44% or 2.58 million RON of the trading segment, but supported by growth and on the post-trade and register segments. Compared to the previous quarter, consolidated operating income is slightly down 5%, on the back of higher revenues from the trading segment in Q1, while revenues in the ledger segment increased by 55%.

The report also mentions that the net profit of the Central Depository in Q2 2022 was down by 14% to the value of 0.89 million RON compared to 1.04 million RON in Q2 2021 on the background of increasing operating expenses.AGERPRES

