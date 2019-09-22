Camera de Comerț româno-americană: NU suntem implicați în vizita Vioricăi Dăncilă în SUA

Camera de Comerț româno-americană a transmis, prin intermediul unui comunicat de presă, că nu au nicio implicare în organizarea vizitei premierului Vioricăi Dăncilă în SUA.

Citește și: Liviu Pleșoianu, anunț în creierii nopții: NU își depune candidatura pentru alegerile prezidențiale

Premierul participă pe 27 septembrie, la New York, la o conferinţă dedicată mediului de afaceri, organizată de Camera de Comerţ Româno-Americană. Cu acest prilej, premierul va avea întâlniri cu vicepreședinte SUA, Mike Pence, și cu secretarul Rick Perry.

”To answer related media inquiries and to avoid any potential confusion at the level of the public opinion and the business community, AmCham Romania – the American Chamber of Commerce in Romania – denies being involved in the organization of the Romanian PM visit to the US and being requested in this regard.

AmCham Romania does not have a structural or collaborative relationship with the association with similar name quoted in the announcements regarding the PM’s US visit calendar.

The same is true regarding the US visits of other politicians.

AmCham Romania is an accredited member of the US Chamber of Commerce, and of the AmChams in Europe network. AmCham members are US based, international and Romanian companies doing business in Romania, so the events AmCham organizes for the members ‘community are held primarily in Bucharest.

As for its interaction with the authorities, AmCham Romania has launched a call for dialogue to all parliamentary political parties and their presidential candidates, in the context of the Priorities for Romania set of recommendations that AmCham Romania elaborates in electoral years.”, arată AmCham.