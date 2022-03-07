Canada to resume air policing mission in Romania in July

Canada will resume its air policing missions in Romania in July, Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Monday, adding that there are six CF-18 aircraft involved.

Aurescu and his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly held a joint news conference.

"A Canadian air force was deployed until December to conduct air policing missions. (...) I am glad to welcome that, from July of this year, Canada will resume air policing mission in Romania's skies with a number of F-18 planes, and I am glad to note this strong gesture of solidarity from Canada," Aurescu said.

The Canadian minister said that at that time, the number of Canadian soldiers could reach 200.

She said that Canada is bringing six CF-18s to Romania, for air patrol this July, and they will be there, with military personnel that can reach 200 people this year in Romania.

Joly spoke about Canada's involvement in supporting the eastern flank of NATO amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

She said Canada has increased its presence on NATO's eastern flank, made a frigate available to NATO, and is willing to do whatever it takes to ensure that the entire eastern flank, and especially Romania, is well protected, as it could be seen what Putin's war in Ukraine has done to Romania's neighbouring country.

Aurescu told the news conference that so far the Romanian Foreign Ministry has facilitated the safe evacuation of approximately 600 Canadian nationals.