Car industry forum 2019 on Monday in Craiova

The European Commissioner for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs Elzbieta Bieńkowska will attend on Monday in southern Craiova the Car Industry Forum 2019.

The reunion chaired by the Romanian Prime minister Viorica Dancila is part of the series of events organised by the Ministry of Economy during the rotating presidency of Romania to the EU Council.

According to the event's agenda, released by the Car Manufacturers and Importers' Association in Romania (APIA), the Car Industry Forum will be attended among others by the Deputy Premier Gratiela Gavrilescu, minister of the Environment, the Economy Minister Niculae Badalau, and the minister for the Business Milieu, Commerce and Entrepreneurship Stefan Radu Oprea. Present will also be representatives of the car industry in Romania, representatives of the academic milieu, officials of the most important associations with the car industry at national and European level, members of the Romanian Parliament and of the European Parliament.

The topics to be addressed are focused on the durable mobility, the automatic and connected driving, electro-mobility, the GEAR 2030 recommendations' implementation.

The Car Industry Forum 2019 will be structured in a first part including the plenary session, a second part comprising the panels for the topics' debate and a planned and organised technical exhibition and a isit to the Ford Romania plant in Craiova.