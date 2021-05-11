Cargus invests 500,000 Euro in modern warehouse, in Buzau

The courier company Cargus has opened a standardized and modern warehouse in southeastern Buzau, following an investment of 500,000 Euro, according to a press release on Tuesday.

"We want to extend in an efficient and agile way, and the warehouse in Buzau is another step towards that direction. Its main advantage is the fact that it does not offer a bigger storage space, but modern logistics instruments through which couriers can quickly load and unload vehicles. As such, our clients' packages are processed much more efficiently. Thus, even the couriers have to gain from this investment, optimizing routes and being more productive each day, as well as our clients from the area, through a high shipping standard," Diana Gheorghe said, the chief operating officer for Cargus.

The warehouse in Buzau has an operational surface of 1,385 square meters, to which 280 square meters add for offices. Due to the ramps and drive-in type gates, the warehouse has a cross-docking model which allows the processing of a large array of weights and volumes and allows for a much quicker loading and unloading of vehicles.

The structure also includes a Ship & Go point, the Cargus concept created as an integrated option for home delivery for clients. In the new format, the incorporated Ship & Go point in the warehouse offers clients a unified image for the services done by Cargus, from pick-up to delivery.

Recently, Cargus also announced a 2.25 million Euro investment for equipping couriers with Personal Digital Assistant (PDA) devices, which will facilitate the activity and will reduce shipping times.

Cargus expanded throughout its 30 year activity, having currently over 5,000 employees and collaborators, who offer courier services to individuals as well as to legal entities through a national network of 56 Ship & Go centers, where clients can pick-up or deposit packages to be delivered, 5 national sorting centers, 51 operational centers and a team of over 2,450 couriers who carry out over 40 million deliveries per year.

At the start of 2019, Cargus was taken over by the Mid Europa Partners investment fund, one of the largest active investors in Romania. Cargus registered last year a growth of 20% of sales volume and made investments worth 12 million Euro, reports agerpres.