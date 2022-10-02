CEC Palace lit up in pink, symbolic color of fight against breast cancer

The CEC Palace was lit up in the color of hope, on Saturday evening, at the 22nd edition of the "Illumination in Pink" event, organized annually by the Renaissance Foundation, on October 1.

The President of the Renaissance Foundation, Mihaela Geoana, stated that this year too, the purpose for which, since 2001, a landmark building in the Capital is illuminated pink is to convey the message that "Prevention saves lives".

"This time, the CEC Palace, an emblematic building for Bucharest, becomes the messenger of our campaign. On this day, we remind all women that an annual medical check-up can save their lives. This year we address all generations and, especially young women, telling them that it is never too early for prevention and to have a healthy lifestyle, and at every stage of life we ?must carry out the medical checks recommended by doctors, which can save our life," said Mihaela Geoana.

She thanked the SUPERLIGA football teams and the women players in the Open Basketball Tournament for joining the campaign against breast cancer by wearing pink shirts with the symbol of the fight against breast cancer at their games this weekend.

The President of the Renaissance Foundation, Mihaela Geoana said that over 117,000 medical investigations were carried out through the foundation's medical centers; 24,870 underprivileged women from rural areas and small towns tested for free through the two Mobile Units, and 5,400 patients who received a cancer diagnosis had the chance to save their lives; through the Brave Cut program, over 950 women and children with a cancer diagnosis received wigs.

Between October 1 and December 20, 1,200 women from Bucharest and Valcea county will get tested for free through the Mobile Unit. Between October 1 and 9, the Mobile Unit is located in the Baneasa Mall parking lot, and starting from October 15 and until December, free medical tests will be carried out in the towns of Brezoi and Olanu in Valcea county.

The "Illumination in Pink" event was attended by the board members of the Renaissance Foundation - Mihaela Geoana, Cristiana Copos, Camelia Sucu, Veronica Savanciuc, Andreea Mihai, Amalia Nastase, Adriana Cazacu -, winners in the fight against cancer, representatives of the sponsors and event partners, doctors, politicians, civil society representatives, businessmen, journalists.